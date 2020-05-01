e-paper
US CDC reports 1,031,659 coronavirus cases, 60,057 deaths

US CDC reports 1,031,659 coronavirus cases, 60,057 deaths

The US CDC reported its tally of cases of Covid-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on April 29, compared with its count a day earlier.

world Updated: May 01, 2020 10:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
An older man is wheeled towards an ambulance on April 30, 2020 at NYU Langone Hospital in New York City.(AFP)
         

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,031,659 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 26,512 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,552 to 60,057.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 29, compared with its count a day earlier.

CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

