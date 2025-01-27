US confirms ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel lasts until Feb 18

The White House announced that Lebanon, Israel, and the U.S. will begin talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.
The White House said in a statement on Sunday that the arrangement between Lebanon and Israel would continue to be in effect until Feb 18, after Israel said on Friday it would keep troops in the south beyond the Sunday deadline set out in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that halted last year's war with Hezbollah.
The White House also said the governments of Lebanon, Israel and the United States would begin negotiations for "the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023."