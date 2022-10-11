Home / World News / US 'de facto' involved in Ukraine war: Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

US 'de facto' involved in Ukraine war: Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

world news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 04:14 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "It seems to me that the Americans have been participating de facto in this war for a long time," Lavrov said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the United States had long been involved in the war in Ukraine.

"It seems to me that the Americans have been participating de facto in this war for a long time," Lavrov told Russian state television. "This war is being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons."

Read more: Playground to park: Videos show damage after massive Russian strikes on Ukraine

Lavrov said that officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby had said the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused.

"This is a lie," Lavrov said. "We have not received any serious offers to make contact."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war + 1 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out