US denies visas to Palestinian officials ahead of UN General Assembly meeting, state dept says

The United States is denying and revoking visas for members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, the US state department said Friday. The Palestinians' ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told reporters that they were checking what the US state department decision means.(REUTERS)

“…It is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace,” the US state department said in a statement.

Following the move, the Palestinians' ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told reporters that they were checking what the US state department decision means “and how it applies to any of our delegation”, adding that they would respond accordingly, Reuters reported.

The officials, whose visas were denied or revoked, were not named by the state department, and it was not immediately clear whether the restrictions included Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas had planned to travel to New York in late September to deliver an address to the gathering, according to Reuters.

However, the state department has said that the Palestinian Authority's mission to the UN would not be a part of the restrictions, without elaborating further. Under the UN “headquarters agreement” signed in 1947, the US is required to permit access for foreign diplomats to the UN in New York. But Washington has said that it can deny or revoke visas for reasons like security, terrorism and foreign policy, the Reuters report said.

The visa restrictions come after the US imposed sanctions on the Palestinian Authority officials and Palestine Liberation Organization members in July.

The officials of the Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in parts of the Israel-occupied West Bank, have denied undermining any peace efforts.

Allies of the US, including Canada, Britain, Australia and France, have in recent weeks hinted towards their intention to recognise a Palestinian state during the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting.