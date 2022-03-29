Home / World News / US eases Covid-19 travel advisory for India from ‘Level 3’ to ‘Level 1’
US eases Covid-19 travel advisory for India from ‘Level 3’ to ‘Level 1’

  • The CDC said had changed its Covid-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1: Low" from "Level 3: High," which urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to those locations.
A passenger aircraft takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia,&nbsp;(AFP)
A passenger aircraft takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, (AFP)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Reuters |

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department eased government Covid-19 travel ratings for India and some other countries on Monday.

The CDC said had changed its Covid-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1: Low" from "Level 3: High," which urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to those locations.

The CDC also lowered Chad, Guinea and Namibia to "Level 1." The State Department on Monday lowered its travel advisory for India to "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution," reflecting the lower Covid-19 risk, but also cited the risk of "crime and terrorism."

 

Story Saved
