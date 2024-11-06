US election 2024: Who did Donald Trump thank in his victory speech?

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday emerged victorious in the 2024 US elections, defeating his rival candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.



Trump's remarkable political comeback led to him securing his second term in the White House, set to succeed incumbent US President Joe Biden. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump stands on stage with former first lady Melania Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

After securing a comfortable lead over Harris in popular vote, Donald Trump delivered a victory speech in Florida, thanking his family and the members of his campaign for helping him secure majority among US states.

The first person that Trump thanked in his victory speech was Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Earlier today, Johnson had announced that Donald Trump is officially the ‘President-elect’ of America.

“…you have some great senates and great new senators, and it looks like we'll keep control of the House of Representatives, and for that I want to thank Mike Johnson. I think he's doing a terrific job,” Trump said in Florida today.

The next person he mentioned in his victory speech was his wife Melania Trump, set to be the First Lady of the US once again. He applauded Melania for having the number one best-selling book in the country, and all her hard work during the campaign.

Remembering his family in his victory speech, Trump said, “I want to thank my whole family, my amazing children. Now, we all think our children are amazing. Everybody here thinks their children are amazing. But Don, Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, Barron, Laura, Jared, Kimberly, Michael, thank you all. What a help.”

He then went on to congratulate his Republican running mate and Vice President-elect JD Vance. “I want to be the first to congratulate, now I can say, Vice President-elect of United States, JD Vance, and his absolutely remarkable and beautiful wife Usha Vance.”

“He's a feisty guy, isn't he? You know, I've said, go into the enemy camp. And you know the enemy camps is certain networks. A lot of people don't like to but Vance just says okay. He actually looks forward to it and then goes on an obliterates them,” Trump said, lauding his efforts.

Trump also thanked two crucial members of his campaign during his victory speech - Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita. Wiles is the senior political advisor of Donald Trump while LaCivita was the campaign manager for the Republican candidate.

Lastly, he thanked billionaire Elon Musk for supporting him in his campaign. “Elon Musk saved a lot of lives in North Carolina. Musk is a genius. We have to protect our geniuses,” Trump said.