US elections: FBI warns of bomb threats from Russia at polling booths

As millions of Americans head to vote in the 2024 US presidential elections on Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned of bomb threats at polling stations in “multiple” states. Voters mark their ballots at a polling location for the 2024 Presidential election in Dearborn, Michigan, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.(Bloomberg)

In a statement, the FBI said that while the threats were not credible, most of them appeared to have been originated from Russia, according to AFP. Follow US elections LIVE updates here.

"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains," spokeswoman Savannah Syms said in a statement.

"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," she added, urging the public to "remain vigilant."

At least two polling sites targeted by the hoax bomb threats in the battleground state of Georgia were briefly evacuated, reported Reuters. The polling stations, both in Fulton County, re-opened after about 30 minutes, officials said.

Georgia's secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said the state had also identified the source of bomb threats that briefly disrupted voting at polling places there, "and it was from Russia." He, however, did not elaborate.

According to AFP, the FBI has set up a national election command post in Washington to monitor threats 24 hours a day through election week. Security has been bolstered at many of the nearly 100,000 polling stations across the country.

2024 US elections

Millions of voters line up across the polling booths in the United States to cast their ballots for the US presidential elections 2024.

The results of the US election - which will either come out tomorrow or not for several days - can make Kamala Harris the first female president in the history of America, or hand Donald Trump a comeback in the White House.

The rivals spent their final campaign day trying to get supporters out to the polls and courting any last undecided voters in the swing states expected to decide the outcome. Overall, it has been a roller coaster ride for both 60-year-old Harris and 78-year-old Trump.