After record 138 years, US family welcomes first baby girl: Report

A US couple welcomed their daughter Audrey, who is the first girl born after 138 years in the father's lineage.

A US couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Audrey, last month breaking a streak of all boys born in a family that lasted 138 years.

The Michigan based family with their newborn daughter. (News Centre Maine)
Carolyn, the mother of the baby, told Good Morning America she was stunned when she first heard that no girls had been born on her husband's side since 1885, reported People.

The couple, who already has a four-year-old son, discovered that a girl was on the way at a gender-reveal party in September. Everyone was served special cookies that had been baked with either pink or blue frosting.

"We kept it a secret to ourselves as well," Andrew told GMA. "So I just assumed it was going to be blue in the centre of the cookies."

After a countdown, Andrew, Carolyn and their guests took a bite at the same time and saw pink inside the cookies. "Everyone was just screaming and jumping in disbelief," Carolyn told WZZM 13.

Andrew said it was "really hard to come up with a name" because "we've never thought of girl name before."

Revealing that their daughter Audrey was born March 17 — St. Patrick's Day — bringing the family "just joy," Carolyn said that the arrival was "even more special" because their daughter was “worth the wait and all the struggles.”

