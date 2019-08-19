e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

US having ‘very good’ discussions with Taliban: Donald Trump

Expectations are rising for a deal in which the United States would start withdrawing its soldiers from Afghanistan after nearly two decades of war that has ground into a stalemate.

world Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:22 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump hailed progress in negotiations on an Afghanistan peace deal.
US President Donald Trump hailed progress in negotiations on an Afghanistan peace deal.(REUTERS photo)
         

US President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed progress in negotiations on an Afghanistan peace deal, saying that talks with both the Taliban and the Afghan government are going well.

“We’re having very good discussions with the Taliban. We’re having very good discussions with the Afghan government,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey.

Expectations are rising for a deal in which the United States would start withdrawing its soldiers from Afghanistan after nearly two decades of war that has ground into a stalemate.

Washington is keen to end its involvement in Afghanistan, where it has spent more than $1 trillion and Trump has said since the start of his presidency that he wants troops out.

In return, the Taliban would commit to various security guarantees, including that the Islamist hardliners who long harbored Al-Qaeda would not allow Afghanistan to become a jihadist safe haven.

A US-Taliban agreement would not by itself bring an end to Afghanistan’s war, as the insurgents would still need to make a deal with the Washington-backed government in Kabul.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 11:02 IST

tags
more from world
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss