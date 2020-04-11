e-paper
US marks record 2,108 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

US marks record 2,108 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The US has now recorded 18,586 deaths and is closing in on the toll of 18,849 dead in Italy, which has seen the most fatalities so far in the global pandemic.

Apr 11, 2020
Washington
A medical worker and a bus driver wear personal protective equipment outside of Kings County hospital Friday, April 10, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
The United States on Friday become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The US has now recorded 18,586 deaths and is closing in on the toll of 18,849 dead in Italy, which has seen the most fatalities so far in the global pandemic.

America is also approaching half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 496,535 as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday), an increase of 35,098 in the past 24 hours.

