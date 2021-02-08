IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew
US President Joe Biden(AP)
US President Joe Biden(AP)
world news

US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew

Trump pulled out of the world body's main human rights agency in 2018 due to its disproportionate focus on Israel, which has received by far the largest number of critical council resolutions against any country, as well as the number of authoritarian countries among its members.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:28 AM IST

The Biden administration is set to announce this week that it will reengage with the much-maligned UN Human Rights Council that former President Donald Trump withdrew from almost three years ago, US officials said Sunday. The decision reverses another Trump-era move away from multilateral organizations and agreements.

US officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior US diplomat in Geneva will announce on Monday that Washington will return to the Geneva-based body as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member. The decision is likely to draw criticism from conservative lawmakers and many in the pro-Israel community.

Trump pulled out of the world body's main human rights agency in 2018 due to its disproportionate focus on Israel, which has received by far the largest number of critical council resolutions against any country, as well as the number of authoritarian countries among its members and because it failed to meet an extensive list of reforms demanded by then-US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

In addition to the council’s persistent focus on Israel, the Trump administration took issue with the body’s membership, which currently includes China, Cuba, Eritrea, Russia and Venezuela, all of which have been accused of human rights abuses.

One senior US official said the Biden administration believed the council must still reform but that the best way to promote change is to “engage with it in a principled fashion.” The official said it can be “an important forum for those fighting tyranny and injustice around the world” and the US presence intends to "ensure it can live up to that potential.”

That official and three others familiar with the decision were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly ahead of the announcement, and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Although the US will have only nonvoting observer status on the council through the end of 2021, the officials said the administration intends to seek one of three full member seats — currently held by Austria, Denmark and Italy — from the “Western Europe and other states group” that come up for election later this year.

The UN General Assembly makes the final choice in a vote that generally takes place in October every year to fill vacancies in three-year terms at the 47-member-state council.

US engagement with the council and its predecessor, the UN Human Rights Commission, has been something of a political football between Republican and Democratic administrations for decades. While recognizing its shortcomings, Democratic presidents have tended to want a seat at the table while Republicans have recoiled at its criticism of Israel.

Trump's withdrawal from the UNHRC, however, was one of a number of US retrenchments from the international community during his four years in office. He also walked away from the Paris Climate Accord, the Iran nuclear deal, the World Health Organization, UN education and cultural organization, UNESCO, and several arms-control treaties. Trump also threatened to withdraw from the International Postal Union and frequently hinted at pulling out of the World Trade Organization.

Since taking office last month, President Joe Biden has rejoined both the Paris accord and the WHO and has signaled interest in returning to the Iran deal as well as UNESCO.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden un human rights council
app
Close
US President Joe Biden(AP)
US President Joe Biden(AP)
world news

US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Trump pulled out of the world body's main human rights agency in 2018 due to its disproportionate focus on Israel, which has received by far the largest number of critical council resolutions against any country, as well as the number of authoritarian countries among its members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).(Reuters)
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan: Opposition will demand fresh elections in long march, says PDM chief

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:36 AM IST
This comes as the PDM announced a long march against the Imran Khan-led government on March 26. The march is seen as one of the major components of the opposition's anti-government movement, which began last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in London. (AP)
A sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in London. (AP)
world news

UK plans annual vaccinations to fight new coronavirus strains

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:32 AM IST
With the economy already damaged by its deepest recession in more than 300 years, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is racing to roll out enough vaccines to be able to begin lifting curbs next month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Macro funds, which trade across asset classes, were the best-performer, returning an average 41%, compared to the global average of 10%.(Shutterstock)
Macro funds, which trade across asset classes, were the best-performer, returning an average 41%, compared to the global average of 10%.(Shutterstock)
world news

China hedge funds add $200 billion, trouncing Wall street rivals

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:16 AM IST
China’s early economic recovery from the pandemic fueled rallies in stocks and commodities, lifting returns across all eight hedge fund strategies tracked by PaiPaiWang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A math teacher stands before students, all wearing Covid-19 protective gear in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia. (AP File Photo )
A math teacher stands before students, all wearing Covid-19 protective gear in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia. (AP File Photo )
world news

US pupils in online limbo even as cities make deals to reopen

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Despite the progress, in some cities local officials are still pitted against teacher unions on how and whether it’s safe to have teachers and students in the classroom after almost a year of remote learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective face-mask passes christmas trees for sale and a sign indicating 24 hour opening times at a Tesco supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective face-mask passes christmas trees for sale and a sign indicating 24 hour opening times at a Tesco supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Tesco calls on UK’s Rishi Sunak to introduce higher online sales tax

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The UK economy has already suffered its deepest recession since the Great Frost of 1709 and is lagging behind all its peers in the Group of Seven.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo )
world news

Joe Biden refuses to lift sanctions to get Iran back to negotiate nuclear deal

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:47 AM IST
The newly sworn-in President also indicated that he would only lift sanctions if Iran stops enriching uranium beyond the limits of the nuclear deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters fill a street in Mandalay, Myanmar on Sunday. (AP Photo)
Protesters fill a street in Mandalay, Myanmar on Sunday. (AP Photo)
world news

Myanmar sees biggest protest in years as coup opposition grows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Since taking power in a Feb. 1 coup, Myanmar’s generals have ordered telecom providers to block social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in a bid to curb dissent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. (AFP)
This picture taken on February 7, 2021, shows a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. (AFP)
world news

AstraZeneca shot less effective against South Africa variant

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:52 AM IST
  • Later in the day, vaccine developers said they are working on a new shot to combat the South African strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers wearing protective masks walks past Kuaishou Technology advertisements at a subway station in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)
Passengers wearing protective masks walks past Kuaishou Technology advertisements at a subway station in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind the US, Europe

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:45 AM IST
The effort is also appearing to fall short of an internal target of vaccinating 50 million people by the Chinese New Year holiday that starts Feb. 11, raising questions over whether the world’s second-biggest economy could remain shuttered as the rest of the planet starts to open up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden also said in the interview that the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.(AP)
Biden also said in the interview that the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden on Xi Jinping: 'He doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body'

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:44 AM IST
  • Biden said in an excerpt of a CBS interview aired on Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US President.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Barack Obama listens as former US Secretary of State George Shultz speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Shultz died on February 6 at his home on the Stanford University campus, Stanford’s Hoover Institution announced.(Reuters)
Former US President Barack Obama listens as former US Secretary of State George Shultz speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Shultz died on February 6 at his home on the Stanford University campus, Stanford’s Hoover Institution announced.(Reuters)
world news

George Shultz, who led US cold-war diplomacy, dies at 100

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:40 AM IST
An Ivy League-educated economist, Shultz moved seamlessly from academia to government to business. He served as labor secretary, director of the Office of Management and Budget and Treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference.(Bloomberg)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference.(Bloomberg)
world news

House democrats to introduce $3,000 child benefit legislation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:37 AM IST
According to a copy of the 22-page bill obtained by CNN, the legislation would provide USD 3,600 per child under the age of six and USD 3,000 per child age six through 17 for a single year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpaceX founder Elon Musk (Reuters)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk (Reuters)
world news

Dogecoin soars to new record as Elon Musk fires off new tweet

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:36 AM IST
It now has a market value of $10 billion, making it the 8th-biggest cryptocurrency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Senate republicans support former President Trump on eve of impeachment trial

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:28 AM IST
The Senate is set to launch the impeachment trial Tuesday to consider the charge that Trump’s fighting words to protesters at a Capitol rally as well as weeks of falsehoods about a stolen and rigged presidential election provoked a mob to storm the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP