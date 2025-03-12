‘$299/Month for a Tesla?’ Trump’s handwritten notes caught on camera seem like sales flyer

Just outside the White House, on Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump was seen sitting in a Red Tesla Model S, retailed for $94,990, with Elon Musk. “Oh, it’s beautiful. Wow. That’s, that’s beautiful,” Trump explained. U.S. President Donald Trump holds notes about Tesla cars while being shown various models parked in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

As the POTUS is plunging in full with Tesla, a photographer snapped him holding a handwritten note listing Tesla vehicle prices while standing near several of the company's electric cars displayed on the South Lawn.

Speaking at the White House event, Trump expressed his decision to purchase a Tesla, stating, “Because, number one, it's a great product, as good as it gets, and number two.”

Later that night, Trump posted on Truth Social, reaffirming his interest in purchasing a Tesla as a gesture of support for CEO Elon Musk. “In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American,” he wrote.

Trump is also planning to buy a Cybertruck for this family member

Trump also revealed his plans to buy a Cybertruck for his 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai. The Cybertruck, Tesla’s futuristic all-electric pickup, starts at nearly $80,000.

The photograph taken at the event captured a written note attached to Trump's speech, noting that Teslas could be purchased for as low as $299 per month or for a starting price of $35,000.

While electric vehicle tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act are available for eligible buyers, it remains uncertain whether Trump would qualify for them. The current law sets an income cap of $300,000 for eligibility.

Notably, as President, Trump’s official salary is $400,000 per year, though he previously claimed in 2016 that he would only accept a $1 salary during his first term. However, he has not disclosed whether he will continue that practice in a second term.

“The Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for,” Trump noted in the same Truth Social post.

Tesla’s stock has suffered huge losses in recent months, dropping 55% from its record highs in mid-December. On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed at $230.58.