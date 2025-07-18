3 crazy Coldplay concert moments, including Astronomer CEO Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot cheating scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen hugging Kristin Cabot, his company's Chief People Officer, at a Coldplay concert. The video has since gone viral, sparking rumours of an affair. Coldplay has kept the band's performances unique over the years(Getty Images via AFP)

While the kiss cam moment will be spoken about for some time, with one X user commenting that the Boston gig will now always be remembered as ‘that concert’, Chris Martin and his band's shows have had some crazy moments.

Here's a look at some memorable times from Coldplay concerts.

Chris Martin's shocking fall

In what came as a shock to attendees, Chris Martin fell through an open trapdoor on stage, while performing in Melbourne, Australia, in November 2024.



Despite the close call, Martin was back on his feet almost immediately, telling the audience that the bit was not planned, and then getting on with the show.

Stunning light shows

Coldplay has mastered performance art, and they add character to their concerts with the help of lighting. From visual projections to glowing wristbands, the band uses light to enhance the emotional impact of their songs.

Surprise guest appearances

Coldplay has kept the band's performances unique over the years by often springing a surprise guest star on stage. From legends of the industry like Beyonce, to today's biggest names like Dua Lipa, all have performed onstage with the band, making each concert a potential surprise for music-lovers.

Even the Boston show had several memorable moments, apart from the kiss cam as well! Keeping true to the Music of the Spheres Tour theme, star-shaped confetti rained down on the concert ground. During Sky Full of Stars, Martin paused and asked fans to put their phones away and be present in the moment. In the next instant, their wristbands lit up, creating a symphony of light that made it seem as if the audience was moving as one, leading to a feeling of shared togetherness, which is ultimately what any good concert aims to deliver.