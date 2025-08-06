5 soldiers shot in 2nd Armored Brigade area: US Army issues update on Fort Stewart, Georgia mass shooting

Five soldiers were shot in a mass shooting Wednesday at Fort Stewart, the U.S. Army base located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia. Five soldiers were shot at Fort Stewart near Savannah, Georgia.(Unsplash)

According to a statement from the U.S. Army, the incident occurred within the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2nd ABCT) area.

“All Soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community,” U.S. Army said.

What we know so far

Law enforcement responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 2nd ABCT complex at 10:56 a.m.

“The shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m. The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and Fort Stewart lifted the lockdown of the main cantonment area at 12:10 p.m. 2nd ABCT complex is still locked down. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to treat the wounded Soldiers at 11:09 a.m.," U.S. Army said.

The Army confirmed the incident remains under investigation.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement expressing condolences and support.

"As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart," Kemp said in a statement.

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also responded, saying she had been briefed and would continue monitoring the situation closely.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart. Homeland Security is actively monitoring the situation on the ground. We are praying for the victims and their families,” she said in a post on X.