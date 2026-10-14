Actor Peter Strauss restored a California ranch he bought in 1976; it later became a public recreation area hosting concerts beneath oak trees

The ranch's earliest documented historical period is associated with Miller, an automotive engineer known for his contributions to automobile design. According to the cultural landscape inventory, he maintained a retreat on the property from 1923 to 1933, when he went bankrupt. Located in Triunfo Canyon near Cornell, the property offered a wooded setting away from more developed areas. Some structures associated with Miller's ownership remain on the grounds.

Actor Peter Strauss purchased the 78-acre ranch in 1976 and owned it until 1983, repairing buildings and restoring the surrounding grounds. The National Park Service's 2006 report documents his work and the property's historical features. Strauss repaired the main house and radio house, cleared debris, and removed several auxiliary structures. He also restored the lawn and planted ornamental trees and shrubs. The report identifies two significant periods in the property's history: 1923 to 1933, when automotive engineer Harry Miller maintained a retreat there, and 1939 to 1955, when Lake Enchanto operated as a recreational destination.

Large oaks shade a California ranch where visitors gather for outdoor music performances. Peter Strauss Ranch is now part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, but its history spans several generations and uses. It began as a private retreat, developed into a recreational destination, and later returned to residential use before becoming public property.

After Miller lost the property, its purpose changed. In the late 1930s, the grounds began developing into Lake Enchanto, an amusement park and recreational destination that attracted visitors during the 1940s and 1950s. The National Park Service's 2018 news release describes how visitors came from Los Angeles and other areas to picnic, swim, watch plays, explore Fairytale Land, listen to music, and dance.

The resort grounds also retained physical evidence of their recreational history. The cultural landscape inventory by John Hammond and Timothy Babalis describes a large concrete swimming pool with a central platform, a terrazzo dance floor, stone retaining walls, and stone stairs. Developers retained several earlier buildings and continued using rustic stone-and-mortar construction in parts of the recreation park. These features document the property's transition from a private retreat to a destination for public entertainment.