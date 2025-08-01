Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) CEO Adrian Mardell has announced his decision to step down, according to a Reuters report. His successor will be decided upon in due course. A spokesperson for the company said that the 64-year-old had “expressed his desire to retire from JLR after three years as CEO and 35 years with the company.” His resignation comes after a widely criticized redesign of the Jaguar brand in November, with a logo that did not feature its iconic big cat. File photo of Adrian Mardell and Ratan Tata(X/@JLR_News/@hvgoenka)

In 2022, Mardell assumed the role of interim boss after his predecessor Thierry Bolloré resigned following a string of losses, FT reported. He was formally appointed the chief executive officer in 2023. Sources close to Jaguar Land Rover told the outlet that Mardell took the CEO role with a three-year term in mind, adding that he wanted to retire now.

Adrian Mardell’s relationship with Ratan Tata

Adrian Mardell had worked with Ratan Tata after Tata Motors Ltd. bought Jaguar Land Rover Plc for $2.3 billion from Ford Motor Co. Since then, JLR has been part of the Tata Group.

After the industrialist’s demise in 2024, Mardell posted a message on the company’s website, expressing condolences on Ratan Tata’s death. Praising Tata’s “remarkable leadership,” Mardell said that the late philanthropist’s “singular vision” helped in the acquisition of JLR in 2008.

“Mr. Tata led us on an extraordinary journey. He inspired incredible new chapters in our history. Under his generous and trusting guidance, we have felt deeply proud to be part of the Tata story,” Mardell said in his message.

Adrian Mardell’s salary

According to a Benzinga report in 2024, Adrian Mardell was the highest-paid Tata Group CEO. His salary for the year ended March 2024 was around ₹39.83 crore or $4.5 million.

Adrian Mardell’s career with Jaguar Land Rover

Mardell joined the British luxury carmaker in 1990. He held several positions within the company, including Chief Financial Officer from June 2019 to October 2023. His resignation comes amid Jaguar's relaunch as an all-electric ultra premium brand in 2026 with cars mostly valued over £100,000 or $132,220.

The carmaker has mostly ended production of its petrol models FT reported and stopped selling new Jaguar vehicles in Britain. JLR had been actively involved in the UK government’s negotiations regarding a trade deal with the US. Adrian Mardell standing next to British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as he announced the details of the agreement at JLR’s plant in England.