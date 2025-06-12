Air India plane crash: London-bound flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad | What we know so far

Air India plane crash: A London-bound flight of Air India crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Rescuers work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)

The airline said flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad five minutes after taking off at 1:38pm local time. Follow LIVE updates.

According to Air India, the Boeing aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members. Of the total passengers onboard, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals.

“The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” the airlines said in a post on X. “Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.”

Here's what we know about the plane crash: