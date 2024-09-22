Alabama mass shooting: 4 dead and dozens injured after multiple shooters fired shots

Four people were killed in a late-night shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, September 21, according to police and news reports. More than 20 others were left wounded after “multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people” just after 11 pm on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Point South area – one of the most popular entertainment spots in the city. Four people were killed and up to 21 were left with gunshots in a late-night Birmingham shooting,(ABC 33/40)

According to AL.COM's report, Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the shooting resulted in “dozens of gunshot victims” and at least four had “life-threatening” injuries.

Officers found two men and a woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The three individuals were soon pronounced dead on the scene. A fourth victim died at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, which reportedly received 11 victims, including the person who later passed away, as per CNN.

Also read | ‘I tried…’: British-Indian girl, 8, tortured and starved to death by mother, her ‘wicked’ lover wrote painful last words

As of early Sunday, no suspects were taken into custody. “University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital,” Fitzgerald told WBMA.

Authorities are also investigating whether shooters walked up to the victims, who were all out in the open on the streets, or drove by in a vehicle. At this early stage of the investigation, it remains unclear how many people opened fire. The mass shooting's motive is just as hazy.

Fitzgerald blamed the heart-rending shooting incident on “culture.” saying, “We're saying far too many arguments being stelled by bullets.”

Also read | ‘Firefighter arson’: Cal Fire employee arrested for allegedly starting forest fires; agency chief responds

Five Point South, a busy and popular neighbourhood in Birmingham, is known for its nightlife, which is dotted with restaurants, nightclubs, and live music venues.

This is a developing story.