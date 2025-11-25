‘Expect Damage', Alabama receives severe thunderstorm warning, know which areas will be impacted

Alabama severe thunderstorm warning: The National Weather Service (NWS) based in Birmingham, Alabama, has issued a warning to the residents of the state to “expect damage” resulting from the powerful winds associated with severe thunderstorms in the region, as stated in a new alert released on Tuesday morning. severe thunderstorm warning: Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 70 mph expected in Alabama, prompting NWS to warn residents of potential damage to trees and structures.(AP)

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 mph. The NWS stated that the areas impacted include Gadsden, Pell City, Leeds, Moody, Rainbow City, Attalla, Hokes Bluff, Springville, Odenville, Lincoln, Glencoe, Margaret, Argo, Ashville, Riverside, Sardis City, Ragland, Ohatchee, Steele, and Altoona.

“Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings,” the NWS stated.

NWS had previously issued tornado warnings for parts of Mississippi and Louisiana. While the warning has now expired, Mississippi is still experiencing severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms expected as Thanksgiving approaches

The intense weather conditions affecting parts of Mississippi and Louisiana pose a risk to travel plans ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday, which is one of the busiest travel periods of the year for road, rail, and air as Americans journey across the nation to reunite with friends and family for the holiday.

According to AAA, it is projected that 81.8 million individuals will travel at least 50 miles from their residences until Monday, December 1, for the Thanksgiving holiday—a rise of 1.6 million compared to the previous year. The AAA also indicated that nearly 90 percent of travelers will be using automobiles.

Heavy snow in North Dakota

A weather forecast released on Monday by the NWS suggests that heavy snowfall will impact the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes region this week leading up to Thanksgiving, with certain storms expected to occur on the holiday.

Snow is anticipated to begin in North Dakota on Tuesday morning, subsequently moving to central and northern Minnesota by that evening.

The most significant snowfall is expected to occur from Tuesday night into Wednesday across Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.