Alabama shooting: One dead, several injured during homecoming celebration at Tuskegee University

One person was killed, and several others were left injured in a mass shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama early Sunday morning. The harrowing incident took place during a homecoming celebration on campus. Authorities responded after gunfire was reported at 1200 West Montgomery Road, West Commons, one of the school’s apartment complexes. One person was killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University (X)

Mass shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University leaves one dead, several injured

The shooting resulted in the death of a “non-university individual,” the university said in a statement. “The parents of this individual have been notified. Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” the institution added, per CNN.

Shots were fired on the school campus, where large crowds had gathered on Saturday night to celebrate Tuskegee’s 100th homecoming week. Following the early morning shooting on Sunday, law enforcement “secured the scene” while the Alabama Bureau of Investigations led an investigation.

“The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents,” the school said, per the outlet. “Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” it added. The authorities have yet to announce if any arrests were made or what exactly led to the shooting.

Videos from the mass shooting shared on social media show students taking cover. In one of the videos, multiple shots can be heard being fired, while another shows students ducking behind a vehicle. “A COMPLETE WARZONE GOD PLEASE COVER TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY ! ONE OF THE MOST TRAUMATIC EVENTS I’VE EVER WITNESSED IN MY LIFE !!” an attendee wrote on X.