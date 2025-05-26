Alex Palou family: Who is Indy 500 winner's wife Esther Valle? All on children and more

Alex Palou held off Marcus Ericsson to win the Indy 500 on Sunday. With the victory, the 28-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the iconic American race. Palou is married to Esther Valle, and they share a daughter, Lucia. Alex Palou won Indy 500 on Sunday(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Esther Valle?

Esther Valle is a team manager from Madrid, Spain, deeply involved in the motorsports industry. She has worked with prominent teams, including Jota Sport (team manager), Teo Martín Motorsport, and Campos Racing (PR and Communications Manager). Her LinkedIn profile highlights her expertise in sports management, and she is fluent in Spanish, French, and English. Valle graduated from ESIC Business & Marketing School with a degree in Publicity and Marketing.

Children

Lucia Palou: Alex Palou and Esther Valle welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lucia, on December 4, 2023. Palou has spoken about how fatherhood helps him manage the pressure of championship pursuits.

Other Family Details

Parents:

Ramon Palou: Alex’s father, a Spanish national, was his mechanic during his karting days, learning mechanics to support his son due to financial constraints. He co-founded Palou Motorsport, which competes in Eurocup-3, with Alex in 2023.

Who is Alex Palou?

Alex Palou, born April 1, 1997, in Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, Spain, is a three-time IndyCar Series champion (2021, 2023, 2024) with Chip Ganassi Racing. On May 25, 2025, he became the first Spaniard to win the Indianapolis 500. Starting karting at age 4, Palou progressed through European formulas before joining IndyCar in 2020. Known for strategic racing, he’s led the 2025 standings with five wins in six races. Married to Esther Valle, a motorsports team manager, they have a daughter, Lucia (born 2023). Palou, based in Indianapolis, also co-founded Palou Motorsport in Spain.