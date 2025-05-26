Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alex Palou family: Who is Indy 500 winner's wife Esther Valle? All on children and more

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 26, 2025 02:25 AM IST

Alex Palou held off Marcus Ericsson to win the Indy 500 on Sunday

Alex Palou held off Marcus Ericsson to win the Indy 500 on Sunday. With the victory, the 28-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the iconic American race. Palou is married to Esther Valle, and they share a daughter, Lucia.

Alex Palou won Indy 500 on Sunday(Getty Images via AFP)
Alex Palou won Indy 500 on Sunday(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Esther Valle?

Esther Valle is a team manager from Madrid, Spain, deeply involved in the motorsports industry. She has worked with prominent teams, including Jota Sport (team manager), Teo Martín Motorsport, and Campos Racing (PR and Communications Manager). Her LinkedIn profile highlights her expertise in sports management, and she is fluent in Spanish, French, and English. Valle graduated from ESIC Business & Marketing School with a degree in Publicity and Marketing.

Read More: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee cheated on him? Leaked video controversy surfaces on wedding day

Children

Lucia Palou: Alex Palou and Esther Valle welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lucia, on December 4, 2023. Palou has spoken about how fatherhood helps him manage the pressure of championship pursuits. 

Other Family Details

Parents:

Ramon Palou: Alex’s father, a Spanish national, was his mechanic during his karting days, learning mechanics to support his son due to financial constraints. He co-founded Palou Motorsport, which competes in Eurocup-3, with Alex in 2023.

Who is Alex Palou?

Alex Palou, born April 1, 1997, in Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, Spain, is a three-time IndyCar Series champion (2021, 2023, 2024) with Chip Ganassi Racing. On May 25, 2025, he became the first Spaniard to win the Indianapolis 500. Starting karting at age 4, Palou progressed through European formulas before joining IndyCar in 2020. Known for strategic racing, he’s led the 2025 standings with five wins in six races. Married to Esther Valle, a motorsports team manager, they have a daughter, Lucia (born 2023). Palou, based in Indianapolis, also co-founded Palou Motorsport in Spain.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / Alex Palou family: Who is Indy 500 winner's wife Esther Valle? All on children and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On