Alex Pretti shooting: Various events canceled, venues closed amid unrest in Minneapolis – see list
Various sports games and concerts have been canceled or postponed, while museums and other venues are closing in Minneapolis, after the killing of Alex Pretti.
Various sports games and concerts have been canceled or postponed, while museums and other venues are closing in Minneapolis, after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. The 37-year-old nurse was fatally shot by a federal agent – the second person to be killed by a federal agent this month, after Renee Nicole Good.
Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis days before Pretti’s death.
Read More | Did ICE agents perform CPR on Alex Pretti? Pediatrician who witnessed shooting makes shocking claims, ‘I was stunned…’
List of affected venues and events
Here are the events and venues that were affected after the recent shooting, per CNN:
- In an X post, the National Basketball Association announced that it has postponed today’s scheduled game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors at Target Center in Minneapolis “to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.”
- The Minnesota Twins ended its baseball TwinsFest fan festival early so as to allow for “expedited departure” of all guests.
- First Avenue, a renowned music venue in downtown Minneapolis, announced that it was scrapping a jam-band show tonight “out of an abundance of caution.”
- The Children’s Theatre Company has cancelled today’s performances “in the interest of patron and staff safety.”
- Guthrie Theater also cancelled its performance in the evening “in light of recent events in our community.”
- Theatre in the Round cancelled its Saturday evening show.
- Minnesota Opera cancelled tonight’s showtunes show.
- Minneapolis Institute of Art closed its doors early today. It will remain closed tomorrow as well.
- Saint Paul Winter Carnival Grand Day parade was cancelled today in an attempt to “prioritize the safety of our participants, volunteers, and attendees.”
- Icehouse, a live music venue, will remain closed all weekend following the “horrible murder of another community member.”
- The Twin Cities Film Fest’s MN Shorts Showcase was postponed “out of an abundance of care and caution.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More