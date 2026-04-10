Alexander 'Xander' Kazanowski: 5 things about Avondale homicide victim as first details on suspects emerge

Authorities in Chicago are continuing to investigate the killing of 25-year-old Alexander “Xander” Kazanowski, as Chicago Police Department search for four individuals believed to have been present around the time of the incident. Cook County Crime Stoppers confirmed Kazanowski’s identity and said he died from blunt force trauma. (GoFundMe)

Officials have not formally identified them as suspects or disclosed a possible motive.

First details on persons of interest Police said they are looking to question three men and one woman seen near the scene in the Avondale neighborhood. The men were described as wearing:

A black jacket, black baseball cap, and blue jeans

A black jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, and black pants

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The fourth individual is described as an Asian woman wearing a black jacket and white pants.

Authorities have not clarified their involvement but are urging the public to share any information. Here are 5 things we know so far about the victim:

1. Found critically injured, died later The incident occurred around 3:19 am on March 24 in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue. Kazanowski was found unresponsive with head injuries and later died after being taken to hospital.

2. Cause of death: blunt force trauma Cook County Crime Stoppers said his injuries were consistent with a fatal beating.

3. Father of one, second child on the way Kazanowski is survived by his daughter, Thea, and his partner, Tori Zanoni. The couple was expecting a son, John, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

4. Entrepreneur who founded business at 19 Raised in South Barrington, he launched his company, Wurk Services, at age 19 and later pursued work in acting and modeling.

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5. Organ donor; memorial planned Kazanowski’s organs were donated, according to his obituary. A memorial service is scheduled for April 11 in South Barrington, while funds raised will go toward his children’s future needs.

Police have not released further details about what led to the incident. Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help identify the individuals being sought.