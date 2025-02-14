Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s complete guide to evade ICE as an illegal immigrant

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office organized an online meeting to provide details about Immigration and Customs Enforcement's methods of arresting illegal immigrants in New York and deportation prevention strategies. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office hosts an online meeting on ICE tactics and deportation prevention. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(AP)

“ICE raids are political tactics, and they’re often intended to create fear,” stated Genia Blaser, a lawyer with the Immigrant Defense Project, during the presentation.

Blaser argued that ICE uses specific language and actions to “criminalize immigrants, to normalize their tactics and justify what they’re doing.” Blaser further described ICE encounters as “often very aggressive.” She claimed that ICE had recently raided New York State during early morning hours and in public locations and made some arrests.

ALSO READ| AOC ripped for saying Elon Musk is ‘one of the most unintelligent billionaires’ she has ever seen

AOC lauds ‘In America EVERYONE has rights’

Although Ocasio-Cortez herself did not attend the webinar, she later posted on X (former Twitter), “Believe it or not, in America EVERYONE has rights,” sharing her office’s “Know Your Rights in Case of ICE” guide, available in both English and Spanish.

“Citizen or not, we all should know our rights to protect ourselves and others from illegal search & seizure,” she added.

The guide named “Do Not Open Your Door” cites how illegal immigrants can avoid enforcement. “ICE cannot enter your home without a warrant signed by a judge.”

Laura, from the Immigrant Defense Project, stated during the webinar that judicial warrants are “very, very rarely” obtained by ICE agents in New York. “ICE often attempts to enter homes without a proper warrant. They can go get one,” she alleged, and added that ICE agents “often use ruses or intimidation to try to trick people into doing or saying things that they can interpret as consent to enter [a private space].”

ALSO READ| ‘We missed you': Heartfelt gestures from President Trump to PM Narendra Modi during US visit

The guide further instructs migrants to ask ICE agents to leave if they fail to produce a judicial warrant and to “remain silent” when questioned.

“Citizen or not, we all should know our rights to protect ourselves and others from illegal search & seizure,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “If you’re pissed that I’m educating the people of this country of their Constitutional rights, that’s on you. And yes, immigrants have rights, too. This is the LAND of the free.”