“Does anyone know what is happening at Aliso Niguel High School?,” one person asked on Facebook. On X , a scanner page shared photos of massive police presence and said “Aliso Niguel High School is currently on Lockdown for an unknown reason, with a large contingent of OCSD Vehicles on scene. Deputies are concerned with a specific vehicle at this time.”

An update from the scanner page read “Incident was due to an issue adjacent to campus, and the HS was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Lockdown has since been lifted.”

However, the news of the lockdown sparked fears of a shooting. One person commented on X “my daughter goes there. apparently a girl's boyfriend threated to shoot his girlfriend and everyone at the school. he is arrested and in the back of a cop car now.” However, there is no confirmation from authorities on the cause of the lockdown.

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Another person shared a message from ANHS, which read “Aliso Niguel High School has been placed on Lockdown due to police activity in the area of the school. The campus is secure and students are safe. Once the Sheriff's Department has concluded their activity, school will return to normal.” No official comment on the incident has been made by the Orange County Sheriff's Department yet, under whose jurisdiction Aliso Niguel High School falls.

Aliso Niguel High School lockdown report: Reactions Several people reacted to the news of the lockdown report at Aliso Niguel High School. “According to my sophomore. Shelter in place just ended,” one person noted amid concerns from many. Another asked “What triggered the lockdown?”.

One person shared a photo, with a description that read “I heard a chopper continually circling over my house so I looked at my bedroom window and I see a dozen or more Orange County sheriff's department vehicles in front of Aliso Niguel High School and the weed vehicle has a deputy with a long gun pointed down deerhurst towards Wolverine.”