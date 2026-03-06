Aliyah Henderson: 5 things to know about Cleveland woman arrested for murder after two girls' bodies found in suitcases

Aliyah Henderson, of Cleveland, Ohio, was reportedly arrested on murder charges after the bodies of two half-sisters were found in suitcases. She was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on Wednesday, as per multiple reports. Aliyah Henderson was arrested on murder charges after the bodies of two half-sisters were found in suitcases. (X/@Nerdy_Addict)

Cleveland police had gotten a tip on Monday from a dog walker whose pet had detected a scent coming from a suitcase which was found in fields near an all-boys public school – Ginn Academy. When investigators reached the scene, they found another body in a suitcase nearby.

Both the cases had been partly buried in shallow graves and authorities reportedly believe they were there for ‘some time’. The bodies were not dismembered and police chief Dorothy Todd said that the victims were both girls below the age of 14, when speaking to the press on Tuesday.

Preliminary DNA testing showed them to be half-sisters, and their causes of death are yet to be determined. Here's all you need to know about Aliyah Henderson.