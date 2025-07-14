‘All pardons granted orally’: Joe Biden reacts to Trump's probe over clemency orders using autopen

Former US President Joe Biden has dismissed Republican-led allegations questioning the legitimacy of clemency decisions issued at the end of his term. The Democrat has asserted that he had “orally granted all the pardons” and authorized the use of an autopen to sign documents. Former US President Joe Biden has denied Republican allegations questioning his mental fitness and defended the use of an autopen for signing clemency orders.(File Photo/AFP)

The statement came amid ongoing investigations launched by US President Donald Trump’s administration, the Justice Department, and Congressional Republicans into Biden’s mental acuity and the legality of several high-profile pardons made during his final weeks in office.

“I made every decision,” Biden told The New York Times in a phone interview on Thursday. He added that the use of the autopen—an authorized mechanical device replicating his signature—was necessary “because we’re talking about a whole lot of people.”

Calling Trump and Republicans “liars,” Biden maintained that all clemency decisions were his own, and the accusations against him were “ridiculous and false.”

Probe focuses on pardons to family, high-profile figures

The inquiry centers on preemptive pardons issued by Biden to five family members—including siblings James Biden, Frank Biden, and Valerie Biden Owens, as well as their spouses—as well as clemency granted to 37 federal inmates on death row.

Biden defended the family pardons, saying they were designed “to protect them from future politically motivated investigations.” Among others pardoned was his son, Hunter Biden, who had faced federal convictions related to tax and firearms violations.

In the final hours of his presidency, Biden also issued clemency for several prominent figures, including Dr Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol riots.

The Oversight Committee is expected to release a full report on its findings following the conclusion of the investigation.

Congress probes Biden's mental fitness

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have subpoenaed Dr Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s former physician, as part of their broader inquiry into whether Biden was mentally competent during his presidency. The GOP argues that if Biden was incapacitated, clemency actions executed with the autopen may be invalid.

Dr O’Connor, however, has declined to testify before the committee, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

“Dr O'Connor would rather conceal the truth,” said Rep. James Comer, chair of the Oversight Committee. “The American people demand transparency, but his refusal makes it clear there was a conspiracy,” reported Associated Press.

O’Connor’s legal counsel, David Schertler, said the physician had “no choice” but to remain silent, citing both patient confidentiality obligations and the ongoing DOJ investigation into the use of the autopen.

Key Biden aides, family members under scrutiny

As part of the investigation, Comer has summoned nearly a dozen former Biden aides, including former White House chiefs of staff Ron Klain and Jeff Zients, senior advisers Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn, and others. A subpoena has also been issued for Anthony Bernal, who served as chief of staff to then-First Lady Jill Biden.

With executive privilege waived for most of these officials by the Trump administration, investigators aim to examine Biden’s involvement and mental state in key decisions during his presidency.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the panel, criticized the probe, calling it a political distraction.

“Oversight Republicans could be working to lower costs for American families and conducting oversight of President Trump’s corruption, but instead are obsessed with the past,” he said.