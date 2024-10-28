Amber Rose takes U-turn after facing immense flak over Beyonce ‘took my whole speech' claim: ‘It’s crazy like…’

Amber Rose took a U-turn after receiving immense backlash for claiming that Beyoncé stole her Republican National Convention (RNC) speech, in which she highlighted the importance of casting a ballot and being a mother of two sons. Amber Rose trolled Beyonce after she addressed the crowd at Kamala Harris' election campaign rally in Houston, where she officially endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate to become the next US president.

Beyonce on Friday addressed the crowd at Kamala Harris' election campaign rally in Houston, where she officially endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate to become the next US president.

Following The “Drunk In Love” singer's speech, Rose reacted to a clip of the Grammy winner's speech shared by the Shade Room on Instagram.

“She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” she claimed in the comment section.

Meanwhile, several Beyonce's fans and social media users mocked Rose, with one quipping, “Beyoncé is a mother. Amber is a baby mama.”

“Amber Rose doesn’t even wanna be Amber Rose LMAO. This is probably the most delusional unhinged s–t I’ve ever read,” one more reacted.

Amber Rose offers clarification

Speaking to TMZ, Rose, who has endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 White House race, said on Sunday, “I was literally trolling” just like she trolls her pals all the time.

She expressed astonishment over the fact that her trolling of Beyonce became the global news.

“I did not think that was going to be international news when I posted that comment. But I love Beyoncé, I know Beyoncé. We’ve hung out plenty of times. She’s an amazing girl. But I was lowkey trolling, so,” she stated while going to a Halloween party in Hollywood.

Also Read: 'Mother' Beyoncé officially endorses Kamala Harris at Houston Rally: 'It’s time for America to sing...'

Claiming that she was just joking, she went on to say, “It’s funny, though. It’s crazy like, one comment can just become international news.”

Addressing over 20,000 rally goers along with her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, Beyonce stressed that she is not here as a celebrity, but as a mother, “who cares about the world our children live in.”

She further appealed to the crowd and Americans to cast their ballot on November 5.