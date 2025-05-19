American Idol finale: How to vote for Breanna Nix, John Foster, Jamal Roberts? Voting codes and rules

The American Idol Season 23 finale airs on Sunday, with finalists Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts competing for the title. As soon as voting lines opened, several viewers started looking for voting codes for each of the three contestants. American Idol finale voting starts (X)

Below are the voting codes, methods, and rules to support your favorite contestant:

American Idol Finale Voting Codes

Breanna Nix: Text 9 to 21523

John Foster: Text 12 to 21523

Jamal Roberts: Text 7 to 21523

Voting Methods

There are three ways to vote during the American Idol finale:

Online: Visit idolvote.abc.com and log in with an ABC account. Select your contestant and submit up to 10 votes per finalist.

American Idol App: Download the American Idol app (available on iOS and Android), sign in, and cast up to 10 votes per finalist.

Text Voting: Send the contestant’s voting code (e.g., 9 for Breanna Nix) to 21523. Standard text message rates apply. Up to 10 votes per finalist can be cast via text.

Voting Rules

Voting Window: Voting opened at the start of the live finale broadcast on May 18, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT and closed near the end of the show, approximately 10:00 PM ET. Real-time voting occurred coast-to-coast, per @AmericanIdol on X.‽post:2

Vote Limits: Each voter can cast up to 10 votes per finalist across all methods (e.g., 10 for Breanna, 10 for John, 10 for Jamal), totaling a maximum of 30 votes if supporting all three. Votes are counted per method, so you can split votes (e.g., 5 online, 5 via app for one contestant).

Eligibility: Voters must be located in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands and be at least 13 years old. Online and app voting require an ABC account.

Text Voting Details: Only one vote per text message is counted, so sending “9” multiple times in one message does not multiply votes. Send separate texts for each vote, up to 10 per finalist. Carrier charges may apply, per Good Housekeeping. ‽web:1

Verification: Votes are tallied by an independent third party to ensure fairness, as noted on idolvote.abc.com. Duplicate or automated votes (e.g., via bots) are disqualified.