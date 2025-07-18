Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot drop F-bomb in first reaction to Coldplay 'kiss cam' bombshell- Watch

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was visibly shocked when he and his company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, suddenly appeared on the ‘kiss cam’ during Coldplay's Wednesday concert in Boston. The executive appeared to burst out with an expletive-laced reaction after he realized that he and Cabot were caught cuddling in front of thousands, sparking ‘affair’ and ‘cheating’ speculations. Chris Martin accidentally put spotlight on Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot during his Wednesday concert(Instagram)

In a video from the scene, Byron appeared to mouth: “F–king hell, it’s me.” Cabot, meanwhile, reacted, saying, “This is awkward.”

The two were quick to rush away from the camera and appeared to hide their faces.

Byron and Cabot are both married to other people. The Coldplay concert led to speculation about them allegedly cheating on their respective partners. Neither of the two have issued a clarification yet.

In videos on social media, Byron could be seen enjoying Chris Martin's set with Cabot wrapped in his arms.

“Whoa, look at these two,” the band’s frontman said as the camera panned towards the two Astronomer execs.

As Andy Byron and Cabot both ducked out of the camera view, Martin said: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy." The singer later quipped, he ‘hope[d] we didn’t do something bad…’

After the videos went viral, Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed her surname from her social media account and deleted her social media page.

Meanwhile, the Astronomer CEO's namesake issued a statement, clarifying ‘this is not me’.

“No, this isn't me. I wouldn't be caught dead at a Coldplay concert… I'm the Andy Byron who makes videos for big screens, not the one who gets caught on them. If you want to make video content that goes viral for the right reasons, let's connect 😂” the Stylo Motion Design exec posted on LinkedIn.

He also changed his bio to: “NOT THE GUY FROM THE COLDPLAY GIG!!”.