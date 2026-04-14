Anna Kepner case: Ex-FBI agent reveals why stepbrother was charged federally as adult; ‘it is very rare'

The murder of Florida teen Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival Cruise ship off Miami's coast took a key turn on Monday after the DOJ announced charges against Kepner's 16-year-old stepbrother for her death. Anna Kepner. (X)

The 16-year-old's arrest was anticipated by many, as it was revealed earlier that he was being treated as the main suspect by the FBI. But as the charges against Kepner's stepbrother were revealed by the Department of Justice, a few key details stood out.

DOJ said that Kepner has been charged of sexually assaulting and intentionally killing 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on November 6, 2025. Anna, her father Chris Kepner, stepmother Shauntel Kepner and her stepbrother were aboard the ship when the she was killed.

The DOJ alleged the 16-year-old "sexually assaulted and intentionally killed" Anna Kepner, with her official cause of death ruled mechanical asphyxiation. Her body was found concealed under a bed with life vests by a cleaning staff on November 8.

Also read: All about Anna Kepner's family: Father, mother, stepmother and siblings

Stepbrother To Be Tried As Adult However, crucially, it was revealed that Anna Kepner's stepbrother will be charged as an adult despite initially being charged as a juvenile. Additionally, it was revealed that the case will remain with the FBI, which is a rare thing, as a former FBI agent noted.

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer noted on X that cases that happen on US waters are given to the FBI. But when the charges are filed, it is handed over to local authorities. But the FBI deviated from that tradition why the agency took that decision.

Ex-FBI Agent Breaks Down Key Details; ‘It is so rare’ Jennifer Coffindaffer said that it was the sexual assault charges in the case that led to the FBI upgrading the case and retaining it instead of handing it to the local sheriff's department, which is customary with juvenile cases in federal jurisdiction.

"We have a federal indictment," she said an X live stream. “Whenever something happens on a plane, boat or train, it is FBI jurisdiction.”

"In this case, because the individual was juvenile, that puts a big problem on the FBI because we have no way to handle juveniles: there is no juvenile system, juvenile detention center."

Also read: Anna Kepner update: Stepbrother may face charges as alleged ‘uncle’ makes big suspect claim

"So, one of two things has to happen: It has either to be transferred to a local jurisdiction to handle or it has to be elevated from a juvenile case to an adult case."

"This is so rare," she continued. "The only time I have seen it is on reservation cases. You just don't see in a federal case. So, this is huge. And this is why it happened: it came out in the indictment sheet that she was sexually assaulted.