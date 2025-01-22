Menu Explore
Another blunder? White House Gun Violence Prevention Website shows 404 error message; here's what we know

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 22, 2025 08:13 PM IST

The website for the Office of Gun Violence Prevention that was previously on the White House website is now offline.

The website for the Office of Gun Violence Prevention that was previously on the White House website is now offline and currently reroutes to a 404 error message.

The Biden government established the Office of Gun Violence Prevention to "reduce gun violence, and to implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action taken to help save lives."
The Biden government established the Office of Gun Violence Prevention to “reduce gun violence, and to implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action taken to help save lives.”(White House)

The Biden government established the Office of Gun Violence Prevention to “reduce gun violence, and to implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action taken to help save lives.”

Although gun violence rates dropped sharply during the Joe Biden administration, it now seems that President Donald Trump is keeping his pledge to the National Rifle Association (NRA) to repeal his predecessor's gun laws.

This wasn't the first such incident. A day after Trump took the oath of office as the 47th president, the US Constitution disappeared from the White House's website, which caused a lot of concern among netizens. However, the Oval Office has promised that it will return it shortly.

With a bold-lettered “America is Back” slogan and a silhouette of Trump, the website also made it apparent that he has made a roaring second political comeback to the White House.

Also Read: Trump border czar declares raids targeting illegal immigrants to kickstart today as President ‘revokes’ major ban on…

Here's what you need to know ‘Office of Gun Violence Prevention’ website

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention was mandated to spend £350 million on ways to address communal violence. Additionally, it was fighting illegally manufactured firearms, such as ghost guns, which are the kind of weapon that Luigi Mangione is accused of using to murder UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reports that between 2017 and 2023, the number of ghost guns found in criminal activity jumped by almost 1,600%, with over 4,000 being tied to other violent crimes and nearly 1,700 being linked to killings.

In addition, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention terminated more than 800 noncompliant gun dealers, prevented more than 500 unlawful gun purchases, and reduced killings by 13.5%.

Last year in November, Trump, who was shot in the ear during his July Pennsylvania rally, made a pledge to a group of NRA members that he would reverse a number of Biden administration policies, such as those that revoke federal licenses for gun dealers who violate the law and restrictions on consolidation devices used in mass shootings.

“Every single Biden attack on gun owners and manufacturers will be terminated on my very first week back in office, perhaps my first day,” Trump asserted.

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
