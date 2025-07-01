Border czar Tom Homan has confirmed that a federal investigation is underway into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for allegedly employing a criminal illegal immigrant on her congressional staff. She has also been accused of instructing the person on how to evade the ICE. AOC under federal probe? Tom Homan says NYC Rep hired illegal immigrant, ‘educated’ them to evade ICE (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What did Tom Homan say?

In a clip from an episode of The Benny Show doing the rounds on social media, Benny Johnson is seen asking Homan, “Just one final question, Mr. Border Czar, and it has to do with the region of New York and somebody who’s in the news a lot lately because she’s most likely planning on running for higher office: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC has come—and what looks like to us crossed the line—a number of times. But two very curious stories out of her office: One, as soon as you were able to regain your position as Border Czar, AOC had a criminal alien who was working in her congressional staff flee the country. I can't quite square how that’s possible. How is somebody allowed to be a criminal alien in this country and then go work in Congress where you have access to classified material and you have access to a lot of important information? Then AOC has gone on and obviously taught publicly illegal aliens how to avoid ICE. She’s done this with some of her colleagues in the Squad. Here’s the article of the criminal alien staffer that AOC had on staff. Maybe you could just start here, as an explainer to me and to this audience: How is this even possible?”

Homan replied, "It’s not possible, and I know that’s being looked at—I can’t comment past that. I’m aware of it. We’ve asked ICE to drill in on that case. As far as her educating people on how to evade ICE arrests, she’s really educating them on how to be prosecuted. We have statutes on the books. Federal statute: When you knowingly hinder your removal, that’s a crime. When you take steps to prevent your removal after being ordered removed by a federal judge, it’s a crime. We have instructed ICE to start prosecuting these cases. If you don't want to open the door, and if we have a final order of removal, if you don’t want to participate and get travel documents for your home nation, you take steps to hinder your own removal— that’s a crime. You’ll be prosecuted. So she can claim she’s educating people about constitutional rights; I’d argue she’s educating many people on how to be prosecuted. And you’re going to see that happening."