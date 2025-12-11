Apple reveals 2025's most-downloaded app in US. It's not Google, TikTok
ChatGPT tops Apple’s most downloaded apps of 2025 in the US as Threads, Google and TikTok follow in the annual App Store list.
Apple has shared its annual list of the most downloaded apps and games for iPhone and iPad across the US App Store this year. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has topped the list, followed by other apps like Threads, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google’s Gemini. According to an article published by TechCrunch, ChatGPT had made it to the fourth position last year, but the top spot was clinched by Chinese shopping app Temu.
In 2023, the AI app failed to make the top-10 list despite having been released on the iPhone in May 2023 to a strong debut, as reported by TechCrunch.
When it comes to the iPad, it is YouTube that has claimed the top position on the list of the top 10 free iPadOS apps. Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video are some of the other prominent mentions on this list. Among the top free iPhone games of this year, Block Blast! was placed atop the standings.
Top Free iPhone Apps of 2025
ChatGPT
Threads
TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE
WhatsApp Messenger
YouTube
Google Maps
Gmail – Email by Google
Google Gemini
Top Paid iPhone Apps
HotSchedules
Shadowrocket
Procreate Pocket
AnkiMobile Flashcards
Paprika Recipe Manager 3
SkyView
TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
Forest: Focus for Productivity
RadarScope
Top Free iPad Apps - 2025
YouTube
ChatGPT
Netflix
Disney+
Amazon Prime Video
TikTok - Videos, Shop & LIVE
Google Chrome
Goodnotes: AI Notes, Docs, PDF
Canva: AI Photo & Video Editor
HBO Max: Stream Movies & TV
Top Paid iPad Apps - 2025
Procreate
Procreate Dreams
forScore
ToonSquid
Nomad Sculpt
Shadowrocket
AnkiMobile Flashcards
Bluebeam Revu for iPad
Teach Your Monster to Read
Feather: Draw in 3D
Top Free iPhone Games - 2025
Block Blast!
Fortnite
Roblox
Township
Pokémon TCG Pocket
Royal Kingdom
Clash Royale
Vita Mahjong
Whiteout Survival
Last War:Survival
Top Paid iPhone Games - 2025
Minecraft: Dream it, Build it!
Balatro
Heads Up!
Plague Inc.
Geometry Dash
Bloons TD 6
Stardew Valley
Papa's Freezeria To Go!
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C
Red's First Flight
Top Free iPad Games - 2025
Roblox
Block Blast！
Fortnite
Perfect Tidy
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Mini Games: Calm & Chill
Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge
io
Subway Surfers
Township
Top Paid iPad Games - 2025
Minecraft: Dream it, Build it!
Geometry Dash
Stardew Valley
Balatro
Bloons TD 6
Plague Inc.
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C
Poppy Playtime Chapter 3
Purple Place - Classic Games
Papa's Sushiria To Go!
FAQs
Which is the Apple’s most downloaded app of 2025 in the US?
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the Apple’s most downloaded app of 2025 in the US.
Which is the top free iPhone game of the year?
Block Blast! is the top free iPhone game of the year.