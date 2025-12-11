Apple reveals 2025's most-downloaded app in US. It's not Google, TikTok

Apple has shared its annual list of the most downloaded apps and games for iPhone and iPad across the US App Store this year. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has topped the list, followed by other apps like Threads, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google’s Gemini. According to an article published by TechCrunch, ChatGPT had made it to the fourth position last year, but the top spot was clinched by Chinese shopping app Temu. Apple reveals 2025’s most downloaded US apps (REUTERS)

In 2023, the AI app failed to make the top-10 list despite having been released on the iPhone in May 2023 to a strong debut, as reported by TechCrunch.

When it comes to the iPad, it is YouTube that has claimed the top position on the list of the top 10 free iPadOS apps. Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video are some of the other prominent mentions on this list. Among the top free iPhone games of this year, Block Blast! was placed atop the standings.

Top Free iPhone Apps of 2025

ChatGPT

Threads

Google

TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE

WhatsApp Messenger

Instagram

YouTube

Google Maps

Gmail – Email by Google

Google Gemini

Facebook

Top Paid iPhone Apps

HotSchedules

Shadowrocket

Procreate Pocket

AnkiMobile Flashcards

Paprika Recipe Manager 3

SkyView

TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome

AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch

Forest: Focus for Productivity

RadarScope

Top Free iPad Apps - 2025

YouTube

ChatGPT

Netflix

Disney+

Amazon Prime Video

TikTok - Videos, Shop & LIVE

Google Chrome

Goodnotes: AI Notes, Docs, PDF

Canva: AI Photo & Video Editor

HBO Max: Stream Movies & TV

Top Paid iPad Apps - 2025

Procreate

Procreate Dreams

forScore

ToonSquid

Nomad Sculpt

Shadowrocket

AnkiMobile Flashcards

Bluebeam Revu for iPad

Teach Your Monster to Read

Feather: Draw in 3D

Top Free iPhone Games - 2025

Block Blast!

Fortnite

Roblox

Township

Pokémon TCG Pocket

Royal Kingdom

Clash Royale

Vita Mahjong

Whiteout Survival

Last War:Survival

Top Paid iPhone Games - 2025

Minecraft: Dream it, Build it!

Balatro

Heads Up!

Plague Inc.

Geometry Dash

Bloons TD 6

Stardew Valley

Papa's Freezeria To Go!

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C

Red's First Flight

Top Free iPad Games - 2025

Roblox

Block Blast！

Fortnite

Perfect Tidy

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Mini Games: Calm & Chill

Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge

io

Subway Surfers

Township

Top Paid iPad Games - 2025

Minecraft: Dream it, Build it!

Geometry Dash

Stardew Valley

Balatro

Bloons TD 6

Plague Inc.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3

Purple Place - Classic Games

Papa's Sushiria To Go!

FAQs

Which is the Apple’s most downloaded app of 2025 in the US?

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the Apple’s most downloaded app of 2025 in the US.

Which is the top free iPhone game of the year?

Block Blast! is the top free iPhone game of the year.