ChatGPT for weight loss? Physiotherapist shares simple, 2-step prompt breakdown to generate customised diet plan

In the age of AI, people are increasingly turning to technology to simplify everyday tasks - and weight loss is now one of them. Beyond drafting emails or planning your day, generative AI can also help you structure your fitness journey by calculating key health metrics and creating personalised diet plans. All it takes is the right prompts. Try out Rebecca's ChatGPT prompts for a personalised diet plan.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Gemini AI calorie tracking vs ChatGPT: Redditor shares prompt to highlight 'both have different calorie database’

Rebecca Pinto, a physiotherapist, nutritionist and the founder of Dr Rebecca’s Physiotherapy, has shared an innovative way to lose weight before the new year - by using ChatGPT! In an Instagram video posted on November 10, she shares a simple, two-step prompt breakdown for ChatGPT, that not only calculates your BMR, TDEE and ideal macros accurately, but also generates a customised diet plan tailored to your food preferences and meal timings.

Step 1: Calculate BMR, TDEE, macros

As per Rebecca’s instruction, ask ChatGPT to calculate your Basal Metabolic Ratio (BMR), Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE), and ideal macro breakdown by providing your age, gender, height, weight and your lifestyle activity level.

Here is the prompt she used:

Calculate my BMR, TDEE, and ideal calorie + macro targets for fat loss.

I’m a [age]-year-old [male/female], [height in cm], [weight in kg], [activity level: sedentary / light / moderate / active].

I want to [lose fat].

Step 2: Personalised diet plan

Once you’ve entered the prompt and got your calculations, Rebecca suggests following up by requesting a personalised diet plan from ChatGPT. She recommends covering the following areas:

The number of meals you eat - breakfast, lunch, dinner, maybe a snack in between. When is your hunger the maximum? Your dietary preferences. Whether you are a vegetarian, non-vegetarian, eggetarian, etc.

Rebecca states, “Now based on this you will get a diet plan that could actually help you lose weight. If you want more meal options, you can always put that prompt too.”

Here’s the prompt she used:

Based on my TDEE and calorie target of [___ kcal], make me a fat-loss diet plan.

I eat [number] meals a day at these times: [list times].

My hunger is highest around [time].

I like [foods you enjoy] and dislike [foods you don’t].

I’m [veg / non-veg / eggetarian / mix].

I want the plan to be practical and Indian, using easily available ingredients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.