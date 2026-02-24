Are mortgage rates low enough to refinance in 2026? Key factors to consider
Mortgage rates have dropped to 6.01%, the lowest in nearly three years, prompting many homeowners to consider refinancing.
Mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest levels in nearly three years, prompting many homeowners to reconsider refinancing. According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate recently dropped to about 6.01%, a level not seen since September 2022.
Analysts cited by Norada Real Estate Investments attribute the decline to easing inflation pressures and shifting economic expectations, both of which can reduce borrowing costs.
Why falling rates matter now
Lower borrowing costs can translate into reduced monthly payments and lower lifetime interest expenses. Norada Real Estate Investments reported that refinance activity has more than doubled compared with the same period last year.
For homeowners with mortgage rates above 7%, refinancing closer to 6% could produce meaningful savings. Estimates cited by Norada suggest borrowers making that shift may save several hundred dollars per month, depending on loan size and terms.
Refinancing involves upfront expenses. Closing costs typically range from 2% to 6% of the loan amount, according to Norada’s analysis. Financial experts recommend calculating a “break-even point”: the time required for monthly savings to offset refinancing costs.
A commonly cited guideline is a payback period of 36 months or less. If it takes longer to recover costs, waiting for further rate declines or keeping the existing loan may be more prudent.
How much of a rate drop is enough?
Traditional advice suggested waiting for a 1-2 percentage-point drop before refinancing. However, Norada Real Estate Investments noted that today’s larger loan balances mean smaller reductions can still yield savings:
~0.75% drop: Often sufficient to reach break-even within three years.
~0.50% drop: May still be worthwhile, particularly for shorter loan terms or low-cost refinance options.
Who benefits most and who may not
Recent buyers who secured mortgages above 7% could see the greatest savings. Refinancing may also help eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI) if rising property values have pushed equity beyond 20%, Norada noted.
However, homeowners who locked in pandemic-era rates below 5% are unlikely to benefit; refinancing at current rates could increase monthly payments.
Forecasts cited by Norada Real Estate Investments suggest mortgage rates may fluctuate between roughly 5.9% and 6.4% through 2026, with the possibility of modest declines later in the year.
Ultimately, the refinancing decisions depend on individual finances, current loan terms, and how long a homeowner plans to remain in the property.
