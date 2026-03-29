Arundel Mills: Shooting fears sparked amid reports of man with gun at Maryland mall; first details
Reports of a man with a gun at Arundel Mills Mall in Severn, Maryland on Saturday sparked fears of a possible shooting incident.
Reports of a man with a gun at Arundel Mills Mall in Maryland on Saturday sparked fears of a possible shooting incident. The mall is at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover.
Anne Arundel First Alert reported some patrons had to evacuate from the mall while others remained sheltered in place. As per their report, the fire department has been called for a ‘single assault victim’ but said victim has not been located.
A person on Facebook, claiming to be present there, said “Omg I’m out arundel mills mall.” They claimed there is a man with a gun trying to shoot up the mall. The person added “it’s a man w a gun trying to shoot up the mall out here we all just had to run out the mall my fat ass was gone I hope everything is ok this was so scary the police here now.”
Others claiming to be present there also shared their experiences. “SAME we were leaving the movies and everyone was running!,” a person added. Yet another said “We’re stuck on the parking lot trying to get out.”
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One person remarked “I can’t even eat my appetizer cause of an open shooter inside Arundel Mills.” Another shared the report saying “Shooter at Arundel Mills. Everyone took off running & we’re locked down. *not confirmed* Update: we’re out and to the truck. Everything is gridlocked. Heavy police presence on the casino / food court side & helicopter overhead.”
The police are yet to officially comment on the matter.
Arundel Mills shooting reports, reactions and more details
Several people took to X to share reports of the shooting at the Arundel Mills mall. “Not they shooting in Arundel Mills,” one person wrote. Another noted they'd just ‘run out’ for their life, from the mall.
Yet another warned others not to go to the mall at the moment due to the incident unfurling there.
On Facebook, one person shared how people had run out of the mall. “We were there too. Right outside of Burlington when everyone came rushing out,” they noted. Meanwhile, another post on the Meta-owned platform said “Check on your ppl... just was a shooting at Arundel Mills Mall. They're evacuating the mall now.”
Others too said on the platform that the mall had been ‘evacuated’ due to an ‘active shooter’. A person went live and noted “we’re in arundel mills mall just witnessed two shooting at Dave and busters this is discussing now they have nick and Kalie in the mall locked down won’t let us get them.”
However, there is no official word on injuries or a suspect in the incident yet. Meanwhile, another person wrote, lamenting “I'm at Arundel Mills Mall and supposedly there's an active shooter or a shooting and the whole Mall has been emptied, people were crying, police cars, ambulance, and frietrucks are everywhere, and everyone was running. What has happened to this world? This is not the Arundel Mills I remember.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More