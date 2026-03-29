Arundel Mills: Shooting fears sparked amid reports of man with gun at Maryland mall; first details

A person on Facebook , claiming to be present there, said “Omg I’m out arundel mills mall.” They claimed there is a man with a gun trying to shoot up the mall. The person added “it’s a man w a gun trying to shoot up the mall out here we all just had to run out the mall my fat ass was gone I hope everything is ok this was so scary the police here now.”

Anne Arundel First Alert reported some patrons had to evacuate from the mall while others remained sheltered in place. As per their report, the fire department has been called for a ‘single assault victim’ but said victim has not been located.

Reports of a man with a gun at Arundel Mills Mall in Maryland on Saturday sparked fears of a possible shooting incident. The mall is at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover.

Others claiming to be present there also shared their experiences. “SAME we were leaving the movies and everyone was running!,” a person added. Yet another said “We’re stuck on the parking lot trying to get out.”

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One person remarked “I can’t even eat my appetizer cause of an open shooter inside Arundel Mills.” Another shared the report saying “Shooter at Arundel Mills. Everyone took off running & we’re locked down. *not confirmed* Update: we’re out and to the truck. Everything is gridlocked. Heavy police presence on the casino / food court side & helicopter overhead.”

The police are yet to officially comment on the matter.

Arundel Mills shooting reports, reactions and more details Several people took to X to share reports of the shooting at the Arundel Mills mall. “Not they shooting in Arundel Mills,” one person wrote. Another noted they'd just ‘run out’ for their life, from the mall.

Yet another warned others not to go to the mall at the moment due to the incident unfurling there.

On Facebook, one person shared how people had run out of the mall. “We were there too. Right outside of Burlington when everyone came rushing out,” they noted. Meanwhile, another post on the Meta-owned platform said “Check on your ppl... just was a shooting at Arundel Mills Mall. They're evacuating the mall now.”

Others too said on the platform that the mall had been ‘evacuated’ due to an ‘active shooter’. A person went live and noted “we’re in arundel mills mall just witnessed two shooting at Dave and busters this is discussing now they have nick and Kalie in the mall locked down won’t let us get them.”