What happened to Jill Biden's Secret Service agent? All about chilling shooting incident at Philadelphia airport

A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to protect former first lady Jill Biden accidentally shot himself in the leg at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, authorities said. First lady Jill Biden speaks as she hosts a Toys for Tots event with Marine Corps families in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP)

Biden was not in the area when the agent was injured during a “negligent discharge” of his firearm Friday morning, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Associated Press.

According to initial reports, the agent was traveling in an unmarked car when he accidentally discharged his gun shortly before 9 a.m., said Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little.

Other law enforcement officers came to assist the injured agent, who was taken to a local hospital. He is being treated for his injuries and was in stable condition, Guglielmi said.

Airport operations were not affected, said Heather Redfern, public affairs manager for the city's Department of Aviation.

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Sceret Service issues statement In a statement that did not reference Biden, the Secret Service indicated that the incident took place shortly after 8:30 a.m. EST, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury to the agent.

"There was no impact to the protectee's movement and they were not present at the time of the incident," the statement said.

"The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident," the Secret Service said.

The Secret Service is tasked with ensuring the security of current and former presidents, vice presidents, their families, and foreign leaders, and it also functions as an investigative agency.