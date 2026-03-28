Who is Alison Starling? Peter Alexander's wife who won seven Emmy’s left 7News after 20 years; here's why
Alison Starling, the news anchor and wife of veteran journalist Peter Alexander, resigned from 7News in 2023 after working there for two decades.
Peter Alexander announced his exit from the TODAY Show after working for 22 years with the network. This announcement was made through the NBC show's Instagram account on March 28.
“Peter Alexander is leaving NBC News after 22 years at the network, which includes his longtime role as co-host of Saturday TODAY,” the statement read.
Peter has two daughters, Ava and Emma, with his spouse, Alison Starling. In the episode aired on March 28, Peter declared his departure from the show and expressed his desire to dedicate more time to his two daughters and "challenge himself with something new."
"I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months. More than 200 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years," he stated. “So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me...I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives.”
In 2023, his wife, journalist Alison Starling, resigned from her position at the anchor desk of 7News after two decades of presenting news headlines to the D.C. region, citing personal reasons.
Also Read: Peter Alexander a Republican or Democrat? Here's who called him a ‘terrible reporter’ - Biden or Trump?
Here's why Alison Starling took an exit from 7News
Starling announced via a social media that she would be stepping away from her post at 7News to devote more time to her family, particularly her two daughters.
“I was passionate and still am passionate about covering news in D.C. … But my gut is telling me that I’m never going to get this time back with my kids and it’s time to make a change,” she told WTOP. “So, 20 years felt like a good round number to step away and make it official.”
Starling and Alexander are the parents of two daughters: Ava and Emma.
Alison Starling joined 7News in 2004, won seven Emmy Awards
Starling served as the anchor for the noon, 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. newscasts at 7News and has received seven Emmy Awards, including recognition for her reporting on the 2011 earthquake, Pope Francis, and the Baltimore Riots, as stated on 7News' website, WTOP reported.
Although she mentioned that she has reported on numerous significant stories, some of her most enjoyable experiences include covering the Washington Nationals' World Series victory and the Capitals' Stanley Cup win.
Starling became a part of 7News in 2004 after departing from her role as a reporter and anchor in Seattle.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More