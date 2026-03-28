Who is Alison Starling? Peter Alexander's wife who won seven Emmy’s left 7News after 20 years; here's why

Peter Alexander announced his exit from the TODAY Show after working for 22 years with the network. This announcement was made through the NBC show's Instagram account on March 28. Alison Starling, a 7News anchor for nearly 20 years, announced her departure to spend more time with her daughters. (Alison7News/Instagram)

“Peter Alexander is leaving NBC News after 22 years at the network, which includes his longtime role as co-host of Saturday TODAY,” the statement read.

Peter has two daughters, Ava and Emma, with his spouse, Alison Starling. In the episode aired on March 28, Peter declared his departure from the show and expressed his desire to dedicate more time to his two daughters and "challenge himself with something new."

"I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months. More than 200 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years," he stated. “So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me...I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives.”

In 2023, his wife, journalist Alison Starling, resigned from her position at the anchor desk of 7News after two decades of presenting news headlines to the D.C. region, citing personal reasons.

Also Read: Peter Alexander a Republican or Democrat? Here's who called him a ‘terrible reporter’ - Biden or Trump?

Here's why Alison Starling took an exit from 7News Starling announced via a social media that she would be stepping away from her post at 7News to devote more time to her family, particularly her two daughters.

“I was passionate and still am passionate about covering news in D.C. … But my gut is telling me that I’m never going to get this time back with my kids and it’s time to make a change,” she told WTOP. “So, 20 years felt like a good round number to step away and make it official.”

Starling and Alexander are the parents of two daughters: Ava and Emma.