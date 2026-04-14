Ashlee Jenae death: Did influencer have dispute with fiancé before incident? Police reveal details

The death of influencer Ashlee Jenae in Tanzania is under investigation after authorities confirmed she was involved in a dispute with her fiancé shortly before she was found unconscious at a luxury resort. Authorities have not confirmed whether the dispute is directly linked to Jenae's death. ((ashleejenae/ Instagram))

Jenae, whose real name was Ashly Robinson, died earlier this month after being discovered in her villa in Zanzibar. Officials say the sequence of events leading up to her death is still being examined.

Dispute at resort before incident According to details reported by TMZ, Jenae and her fiancé, Joe McCann, had a heated argument at the Zuri Zanzibar resort.

North Unguja Regional Police Commander Benedict Mapujira said hotel staff intervened and separated the couple into different rooms following the dispute. The situation reportedly prompted staff to alert local authorities and file a report at Nungwi Police Station.

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Jenae was later found unconscious in her villa and rushed to a hospital, where she died the following day, police said.

While early reports suggested suicide as a possible cause, officials have not issued a confirmed ruling. Authorities have maintained that the case remains an active investigation.

Family seeks clarity Jenae’s family has questioned initial claims about the cause of death. Her father said that while suicide was part of the early narrative shared by police, no official determination has been made.

He added that the family is now in contact with officials, including the US embassy and a funeral director, as they seek more information about the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Probe continues Police have indicated that the argument between Jenae and her fiancé is one of several elements being reviewed as part of the investigation. However, authorities have not confirmed whether the dispute is directly linked to her death.

No charges have been announced, and officials have not released further details.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to establish the cause of death and the events leading up to the incident.