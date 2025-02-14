'Assume he wants to...': President Donald Trump on why he believes Elon Musk met PM Modi

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he assumed that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk met prime minister Narendra Modi, at Blair House in Washington DC earlier today, in order to do business in India, reported Reuters. Elon Musk meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi(@narendramodi via X via REUTERS)

Notably, Elon Musk has long wanted to launch his internet satellite service Starlink in India, however has faced setbacks due to clashes with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio services.

Also Read: PM Modi discusses 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' with Elon Musk in Washington

PM Modi might have discussed the entry of Elon Musk's satellite internet service, reported Reuters. Though India's government has backed Elon Musk and stated that the spectrum should be assigned and not auctioned, Starlink's licence application is still under review.

Also Read: Modi begins US visit, holds meetings with Waltz, Musk

In a post on social media platform X, Modi spoke about the wide-ranging discussions he had with the DOGE chief (Department of Government Efficiency) and said, “Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’”

Also Read: PM Modi lands in Washington for key 2-day US trip amid Trump tariff threats | What's on agenda?

India's external affairs ministry stated that Musk and prime minister Modi discussed the opportunities to improve collaboration on emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance between the two nations.

"Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance, India's foreign ministry separately said in a statement.

PM Modi met Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence and National Security Advisor (NSA) Michael Waltz as well.

The much-anticipated talks between US President Trump and PM Modi come at a pivotal time, following Donald Trump's recent threats to levy tariffs on countries he deems to be ‘harming’ the US economy; including India.