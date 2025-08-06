Tennessee quadruple murder suspect Austin Robert Drummond was finally captured on Tuesday, August 5, following a manhunt. The 28-year-old, wanted in the “targeted” deaths of four individuals, was taken into custody in Jackson shortly after 9 am after several sightings were reported in the community, Police Chief Thom Corley told reporters, according to NBC News. He is now facing multiple charges. Austin Robert Drummond arrest: What are the charges against Tennessee quadruple murder suspect? (Dyer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

What are the charges against Austin Robert Drummond?

Drummond is facing several charges for the murders, including four counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. In the past, he was convicted of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in 2013. Tennessee prison records show that he was released in September 2024 after serving 13 years in prison, BBC reported.

A district attorney in 2020 warned the state's parole board against releasing Drummond early, pointing out how he made threats to jurors and had various disciplinary actions while in prison. "This type of behavior clearly demonstrates that Drummond has no desire for rehabilitation and is not capable of living among society," Jody Pickens wrote at the time.

Drummond is accused of the July 29 killings of Matthew Wilson, 21; Adrianna Williams, 20; Cortney Rose, 38; and Braydon Williams, 15. The victims were relatives of an infant who was found abandoned in another northwest Tennessee community the same day of the murders.

Drummond was captured after several community residents spotted him and called 911, law enforcement officials said during a press conference. "This is a perfect example of police and community cooperation," said David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.