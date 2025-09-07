B1/B2 visa denial: Self-employed Indian applicant faces rejection at Chennai Consulate ahead of FIFA World Cup

A Reddit user described in great detail how they were denied a US B1/B2 visa at the Chennai consulate in advance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Visa applicant said the VO asked the usual questions about finances, profession, and duration of stay, showing no interest in the couple's FIFA expertise.

A 31-year-old applicant, who described himself as self-employed video marketing expert with a GST-registered firm, intended to visit Seattle and Los Angeles to attend the event with his 29-year-old wife from July 5 to July 15 in 2026.

The post claims that the consular officer (VO), who is a female in her 35s to 40s, asked very few questions while conducting the interview. Before inquiring about the reason for the trip, the VO said, “Good morning, passports please.” The candidate responded, “We are going to watch the FIFA WORLD CUP next year in Seattle and Los Angeles. I had been to the last World cup in Qatar and I want to experience it again this time with my wife.”

Consular officer shows no interest in FIFA questions

The VO asked the usual questions about finances, profession, and duration of stay, showing no interest in the couple's FIFA expertise. With a bank balance of about 8 lakhs and mutual funds of 30 lakhs, the applicant demonstrated his business and financial readiness. His wife gave a clarification of her current position as a student of classical dance.

Indian applicant's take on why his visa was denied

The pair received an unpleasant response, “Unfortunately, your visa is not approved this time,” following fingerprinting (214(b) slip). The Reddit poster said that the choice might have been influenced by self-employment and a vague description of family connections. “I could have said, I can’t take more than 10 days due to work and family commitments/taking care of parents. Also, I should have kept wife’s status as student instead of ‘not employed.’”

Additionally, the applicant offered suggestions for reapplying, stating that enhancing travel records with visits to Japan or Schengen nations or providing a more thorough justification of connections to India could be beneficial.

The Reddit post drew netizens' attention due to its candid analysis of the interview process and insights regarding potential problems for applicants who are self-employed.

Disclaimer: This story is based on a Reddit user post and Hindustan Times has not independently verified his claims.