Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Visa-free travel to Russia for Chinese citizens: Putin's ‘reciprocal’ gesture after China's move

HT News Desk
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 10:22 am IST

China will offer visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia from September 15, with a maximum period for entry to Beijing set at 30 days.

After China's move to allow visa-free travel for Russians on a trial basis, President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow will "reciprocate this friendly gesture".

Vladimir Putin told his "dear friend" Xi Jinping that Russia's ties with Beijing are at "an unprecedentedly high level".(Reuters)
Putin, who was in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and the Chinese victory parade, said that Russia will also introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens, Russian news agency TASS reported.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

ALSO READ | Watch: In a first, Xi Jinping, Putin and Kim Jong Un seen together, share laughs

China's foreign ministry on Tuesday said that it will extend visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia, a move that came after bilateral meetings between the two countries. The visa exemption will be for a year from September 15, with a maximum period for entry to China set at 30 days.

"Of course, Russia will reciprocate this friendly gesture. We will do the same," Putin said at the meeting with the CPC member.

A bilateral agreement on a visa-free travel system for organised tourist groups is already in place between China and Russia. Reportedly, only accredited operators from both nations can organise tours, and the groups must consist of at least five and no more than 50 people.

Chinese tourists visit Russia on a regular or an electronic visa, the TASS report mentioned. Moscow introduced electronic visas in August 2023, entitling the holder to stay in the country for up to 30 days. Electronic visas can be obtained in a few days and cost about $40-50.

During a series of bilateral meetings in China on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin affirmed their ties as "old friends" against the backdrop of the challenges posed by the US tariffs.

ALSO READ | Hot mic catches Putin and Xi talking about immortality at Beijing parade: 'Humans could live up to...'

Putin told his "dear friend" Xi that Russia's ties with Beijing are at "an unprecedentedly high level".

The Russian President said that Moscow and Beijing were together back in the days of World War II, when the Soviet Union provided assistance to China in its fight against Japan, and affirmed that they "remain together now".

Reportedly, Putin and Xi also signed a memorandum to build another natural gas pipeline to China. The Russian state gas company also signed agreements with a Chinese state energy company to increase deliveries via existing routes.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
