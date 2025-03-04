‘…because we DON’T have a caste system': House Republican hits back against Indian diaspora in US

US Congressman Brandon Gill doubled down on MAGA’s ‘America First’ stance while raining down on a presumably Indian-origin netizen on X/Twitter. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) has been making the headlines for a series of controversial remarks and choices lately. (Getty Images via AFP)

“America is the “land of opportunity” precisely because we DON’T have a caste system,” the Republican politician wrote on the microblogging platform. “We cannot sustain America’s prosperity and liberty by importing foreign class allegiances. Immigration without assimilation is national and cultural suicide.”

Gujarati volleyball tournament in the US grabs attention

Gill’s tweet came as a reply to a Gujarati founder raving about a volleyball tournament in the US. The local game event attracted great numbers, as seen in the post shared by Dylan Patel. “My caste (Leuva Patidar Samaj) volleyball tournament in Dallas is unreal 8,000 people here out of ~40,000 people in the US. Everyone from a part of Gujarat and same way of life in the US. Literally everyone here owns a motel or gas station in rural America,” he wrote online.

As also reported by MoneyControl.com, Gujaratis own over 42% of the hotel business in the US and the Patel community owns nearly 90% of the motels in small towns of America.

The tweet shared from Dallas, Texas, went viral, even grabbing Brandon Gill’s attention on the internet. Like Gill pointing out the mention of “caste” in the post, numerous others were also offended by it.

“It's funny to see people talk about the caste system and divide it into just a handful but it's much deeper. Not that I really care that much, but having a broad community that is tight knit, shared experiences is awesome. Tourney is live streamed, 18 courts,” Patel added to the thread as the comments mounted. “Love all the salty ignorant folks mad about Indian people with shared heritage playing an American sport in a tournament,” Patel followed up again.

US Rep Brandon Gill's been in the news for a while

House Republican Brandon Gill’s reaction to the Gujarati volleyball tournament comes just days after he went after a USAID witness over DEI policies, LGBTQ+ activism and taxpayer-funded projects. The US rep also circulated a petition for his supporters to sign to deport Ilhan Omar, a fellow member of Congress.

According to Axios, Gill’s fundraising email titled “Petition: Deport Ilhan Omar,” read, “we should have never let Ilhan Omar into our country.” The email went on to say, “And frankly, America would be a much better place if she were to be sent back to Somalia… The time has come to arrest and deport Ilhan Omar… "sign my petition and let's send her back to Somalia where she belongs.”

Gill is now pushing a controversial bill proposal to put President Donald Trump on the $100 bill.