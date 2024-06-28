Biden's scratchy voice and debate performance spark concerns, netizens urge Michelle Obama to announce candidacy

As Joe Biden and Donald Trump clashed with each other during their first 2024 presidential debate, netizens were quick to notice several gaffes made by the incumbent President. The 81-year-old Commander-in Chief, who is known for making blunders, has been under severe criticism with his critics questioning his mental and physical capacities over his White House rerun. Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic Party presidential candidate U.S. President Joe Biden speak during a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024 in a combination photo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

Biden made a number of errors, which online users began to share on social media. During the heated CNN debate on Thursday, the POTUS was unable to contain his claims, which ranged from saying that there were a thousand trillionaires in America to asserting that he was the "only President" in the previous ten years to have no troops die while in office.

Biden was heard clearing his throat or coughing multiple times. He even faced issue while completing one of his answers, and then made a gaffe.

He was criticizing Trump's tax plans, claiming that they lowered taxes for the rich while depriving the government of money that could be used to strengthen the safety net. Then, with his time running out, Biden stammered and said, “We finally beat Medicare.”

Trump counters Biden with ‘epic rebuttal’

In another incident on the stage, Biden was mocked by Trump, stating that he was unable to understand what exactly he said during the debate.

“Continue to move until we get the total ban on the, the, the, the total initiative relative to what we're gonna do with more border patrol and more asylum officers,” Biden said.

“I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence,” Trump responded.

Meanwhile, Biden's team appeared to pay for the damage control with a report, clarifying that his doctor recently diagnosed him with a cold, which could account for his occasionally rough voice and coughing during this debate.

Reacting to the report, one X user asked: “Is a symptom of a cold dementia?”, while another commented, “Oh wow, colds cause anger and confusion?”

Here's what Biden's doctor said

After Biden's February physical, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, stated in a report that he has "occasional symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux, primarily having to clear his throat more often."

O'Connor stated that those symptoms "are typically exacerbated shortly after meals." He stated that Biden consumes Pepcid in the morning and Nexium in the evening for acid control.

Earlier, Biden publicly admitted that he also faced issues with stutter, which has had a significant impact on him.

Biden's pause, scratchy voice raise serious concerns

Taking to X, Nicholas Kristof expressed unhappiness with the way the debate was started. “Trump is speaking nonsense on many topics, but he's projecting energy; Biden is more substantive but in voice and manner is playing into the Trump narrative that he's old for this job.”

Meanwhile, Pollster Frank Luntz also reacted on Biden's scratchy voice, stating that this is not encouraging in terms of his health concerns. "My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden's voice."

Journalist Kasie Hunt of CNN reported that Democrats she spoke with were extremely disappointed with Biden's performance.

“The voice, open-mouthed look, and visual contrast between President Biden and former President Trump all have Democrats I'm talking to nearly beside themselves watching this debate,” she wrote.

According to Fox News White House reporter Jacqui Heinrich, Biden's voice sounded “thinner than usual” and his performance was “harmed overall”.

Journalist Yashar Ali claimed he was with several elected officials, staff members, donors, and Democratic operatives and "not one of them feels good about Biden’s performance tonight in terms of style, his voice etc."

Trump aides and Republicans also targeted Biden over the blunders he committed during the debate.

Taking to X, Trump national press secretary Caroline Leavitt wrote: "What's wrong with Joe Biden's voice? Hasn't he been hiding in the woods for a week?????"

Some netizens on X even urged Biden to "step down" and former First Lady Michelle Obama to announce her candidacy. “Announce your candidacy tonight. We'll back you.”