Bill Ackman’s shocking question after Trump says Iran 'killing has stopped': ‘Did they make deal to let Khamenei leave?’

American billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman raised shocking questions after President Donald Trump said that the ‘killing’ in Iran had ‘stopped’. Trump's statement came after he'd assured Iranian protesters for days that ‘help’ was on the way. President Donald Trump had assured those protesting against Iran's Khamenei that 'help' was on its way. (X/@Praecursator007)

Notably, Ackman has been vocally pro-Israel, especially since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. Israel and Iran, meanwhile, have been at loggerheads.

Ackman took to X to voice his discontent and raise questions about the Trump presidency, which earlier this month pulled off the unprecedented move of sending in armed forces who captured and brought back Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife to the US, to be indicted.

What Bill Ackman said “Is it possible that Donald Trump made a deal to let Khamenei and son leave Iran?,” Ackman asked. There is no credible information to back the claim that Trump's statement had anything to do with Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei. While he said he had it on ‘good authority’ that the killings there had stopped, Iran has signaled fast trials and executions ahead in its crackdown on protesters. Further, Trump did not indicate if his comments meant that he would hold off on military action.

Also Read | Iran's airspace movement to Pentagon Pizza Index: Concerning report emerges amid Trump threats Ackman added, “This would explain why President Trump has stated that ‘The killing has stopped,’ and why he is holding off on the attack for now.” Referring to the Iranian airspace closure, which had sparked buzz of an imminent US attack, Ackman continued “The skies could not be reopened above Iran without total certainty that there would be no attack.”

He claimed that this reopening of the skies was to allow Khamenei to seek safe passage to Moscow. Earlier reports had suggested that Khamenei would turn to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin if protests in Iran drove him out.

“To be clear, this is a total speculation. I welcome the experts weighing in,” Ackman concluded his post.