Brandon Phillips: 5 things to know as Mike Collins cuts ties with campaign advisor over ‘offensive’ tweet

Mike Collins who is running for the Georgia Senate has cut ties with campaign advisor Brandon Phillips over an ‘offensive’ tweet on Friday. Collins made the announcement on X, ahead of the June GOP runoff against Derek Dooley. Mike Collins cut ties with Brandon Phillips over an 'offensive' tweet. (X/@MikeCollinsGA, X/@BCP229)

This comes at a time when there is heightened scrutiny around Collins' activities, including his social media posts.

“Earlier today, a campaign advisor sent out a despicable and unauthorized twitter comment using a Team Collins campaign account,” the Republican wrote. “The statement was made without my knowledge or approval and in no way represents or reflects my values or the values of this campaign. I want to apologize for this offensive tweet. I have made staffing changes to ensure this type of behavior never happens again,” he added.

Also Read | Trump cognitive test: POTUS breaks down cognition testing questions, slams health concerns

While Collins did not name the individual, he was identified as Brandon Phillips by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Senate candidate Mike Collins has cut ties with Brandon Phillips, a controversial operative at the center of a House Ethics complaint who has a history of provocative social media posts,” the AJC reporter wrote. He also shared a screenshot of the offensive post made by Phillips from the Mike Collins War Room X account.