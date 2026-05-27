Brian O’Hara resigns as Minneapolis police chief: 5 things to know as Mayor Jacob Frey speaks out

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara resigned on Tuesday, May 26, after facing discipline from Mayor Jacob Frey. O’Hara has been accused of interfering with an investigation into his alleged sexual relations with city employees. Brian O’Hara resigns as Minneapolis police chief (@_BrianOHara/X)

Frey sent a letter to council members minutes before publicly announcing O’Hara’s resignation, saying, per KSTP, “Today, I received an investigative report with concerning substantiated findings regarding Chief O’Hara’s leadership. This evening, I informed the Chief I would be disciplining him, up to and including discharge, and he resigned. I have accepted his resignation. I know this news will come as a surprise to many.”

“Chief O’Hara stepped into leadership during one of the most difficult periods in Minneapolis history. Under his leadership, the department made meaningful progress in several important areas — from reforms, to rebuilding recruitment and retention efforts, to strengthening public safety work across the city. I remain grateful for his service to Minneapolis and for the work he put into this role. At the same time, my responsibility as Mayor is to maintain public trust in the institutions that serve our residents,” he added.

Frey concluded, “At the time I announced the Chief’s renomination, the information available to me did not warrant this outcome. The investigative report changed my assessment and ultimately made it necessary for me to act. I understand there will be many questions surrounding this announcement. But through this transition, my focus remains on ensuring stability, continuity, and trust in the leadership of our City enterprise.”

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An overview of an investigative report into O’Hara’s conduct that KSTP reviewed indicated that he deleted a contact from his phone to obscure his connection to a witness in a previous investigation. The previous probe was investigating allegations that O’Hara had a sexual relationship with one or more city employees. However, according to the investigative report, conducted by Forsgren Fisher McCalmont DeMarea Tysver LLP, these allegations were not substantiated

According to the report, O’Hara discussed the ongoing probe with city employees, which he has been directed not to do.

Frey said that O’Hara resigned after he notified the chief of the results of the second investigation on Tuesday and informed him that he would take disciplinary action.

Five things to know Here are five things to know after Brian O’Hara’s resignation: