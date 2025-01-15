Caitlyn Jenner predicts there will be a ‘change’ in thinking across state after LA fires, ‘It’s things like this that…’

Caitlyn Jenner has predicted that there will be a “change” in thinking across the state after the way the wildfires in Los Angeles Country were handled by leadership. The Fox News contributor has lived in California since 1973. She recalled the first time she saw the state’s ‘Welcome to California, the Golden State’ sign on Highway 82. Caitlyn Jenner predicts there will be a ‘change’ in thinking across state after LA fires (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(AP)

“Boy, have I seen this state decline over the years. We’re not gold, we’re not silver, we’re not bronze. We don’t even make the finals anymore,” Jenner told The Story, adding that the decline of the state happened because of the politicians running it.

Jenner said that the details that have been emerging about officials failing to prepare for the fires are going to shine a “bright light” on California’s “weaknesses.” “Light is good because it’s a disinfectant. I mean, we have so many issues here, mostly with the politicians,” she said.

“You know that game when you play, when you have the mole and you have the board in front of you and the head pops up, you got a hammer, and you bang it down? And then another one comes up over here, and you bang it down,” Jenner added.

“That’s what they do. Soon as the problem comes up, then they try to do what they can do to fix it. Instead of being on the offensive a year before the fires,” She further explained.

‘This is devastating stuff’

Jenner blasted Gov. Gavin Newsom for his response to the wildfires, adding that she had properties affected by various fires over the years and that this is something that happens “all the time.” “This is devastating stuff. And they’re not on the offense,” said Jenner.

Jenner also highlighted that California is dealing with a water infrastructure problem, besides the unusually windy conditions. “Certainly in the 60s, we had the California aqueduct come through. The greatest project in history [for] water in California. Since then, we’ve been run by liberal Democrats and we just get less and less. And it’s just, it’s a shame because there are a lot of things you can do, and they just have their priorities in the wrong spot,” she said.

Jenner said she believes California will continue to swing more Republican after the wildfire mismanagement in Los Angeles and Donald Trump’s electoral win. “What [Trump] did to this state, if you looked at over the last few elections, the amount of blue which was on our state, it was half the state. Now it’s about a third,” said Jenner, noting that most California blue zones are in the major metropolitan areas of San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

“I hope the people of California can really change their thinking. And I think what’s happening [with] this fire is going to change their thinking. It’s things like this that have to happen,” she further said, noting how California as a whole is controlled by Democrats.

“They control the money. They control the votes. They control the unions. And to me, the whole state is like a big scam,” she added.